«
»

March 22, 2022

A GRIPPING CONVERSATION AT THE WELL: If you have not availed yourself of the opportunity to watch “The Chosen” — the most successful-ever crowd-funded entertainment series — check out this scene on HillFaith this morning of Jesus’ encounter with the Samaritan Woman at Jacob’s Well.

Besides the superb acting — Olivia Lane’s gripping emotional projection is memorable — the dialogue between her and Jesus and the manner in which He directs it is well worth contemplation. And don’t miss Jonathan Roumie’s laconic humor at the end.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 8:22 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.