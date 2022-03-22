March 22, 2022

A GRIPPING CONVERSATION AT THE WELL: If you have not availed yourself of the opportunity to watch “The Chosen” — the most successful-ever crowd-funded entertainment series — check out this scene on HillFaith this morning of Jesus’ encounter with the Samaritan Woman at Jacob’s Well.

Besides the superb acting — Olivia Lane’s gripping emotional projection is memorable — the dialogue between her and Jesus and the manner in which He directs it is well worth contemplation. And don’t miss Jonathan Roumie’s laconic humor at the end.