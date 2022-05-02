May 2, 2022

A DAY LATE BUT NO LESS SERIOUS A WARNING: I meant to link this post by Jeff Dunetz at The Lid yesterday, May 1, aka “May Day,” but unaccountably didn’t. So here it is today, marking the rotten fruit of the deadliest political movement in human history:

“That’s right, during the 20th-century, communism, and socialism murdered at least 94 million people. The reason for using both communism and socialism is they are both based on Karl Marx, are bloody, and many Communist regimes call themselves Socialist.

“Per the detailed analysis in “The Black Book of Communism: Crimes, Terror, Repression” (which should be required reading by every student in America), the number of deaths caused by Communism and Socialism was estimated at 94,360,000, broken down as follows:

USSR — 20 million

China — 65 million

Vietnam — 1 million

North Korea — 2 million

Cambodia — 2 million

Eastern Europe — 1 million

Latin America — 150,000

Africa — 1.7 million

Afghanistan — 1.5 million

Communist and Socialist movements, parties not in power — 10,000

“These estimates were made twenty-five years ago, in 1997. Imagine how some of the socialist and communist regimes have added to their total since (and some believe the estimates are too conservative). And let’s not forget the full name of Hitler’s Nazi party was; Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (National-Socialist German Workers’ Party).”

Tragically, there is more to this reality check, so click the link and read the rest of it.

While we’re here, I also highly recommend Robert Conquest’s three works on Soviet Communism, especially “Reflections on a Ravaged Century,” written at the dawn of the 21st century to look back at the accumulated horrors of the 20th and prophetically ahead at the ills likely to accompany the European Union (he was right on target).