IT’S ALWAYS AGITPROP: PrSM literally just started full rate production and I flat out don’t believe the ATACMS claim given how few targets would be in range of it (same thing that limits its usefulness in the Pacific.) And Tomahawk numbers are similarly hearsay and an aging system besides; JASSM and JASSM-ER plus Marintime Strike Tomahawk will be the flagship weapons.
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