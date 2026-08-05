A SMALL MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY:
BREAKING: Prof Jason Arday has resigned from the University of Cambridge after The Telegraph revealed he falsely claimed to have published a book.
Follow the latest developments ⤵️https://t.co/BEB0eVBCtS pic.twitter.com/pjTILJRE2b
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 5, 2026
Related:
A decades-long campaign to elevate people based on arbitrary characteristics (race, gender, sexual orientation) instead of merit has crashed into publicly available tools for objective evaluation https://t.co/kKfRkWhUUW
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 5, 2026