ESSENCE OF EVIL: In China, the authorities grab Uyghurs and take their usable organs. They die, but somebody else favored by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) gets a new lease on life. Here in the West, we do the same thing, but shroud it in an antiseptic appearance.

Wesley Smith, writing in Science & Culture, explains:

“Hastened death and organ-harvesting have already been conjoined in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium. (In the latter two countries, some cases have involved mentally ill patients.)

“The practice has been supported in prominent medical journals. It is not alarmism to note that the idea is gaining ever wider acceptance among the medical and bioethics intelligentsia.

“But killing and then harvesting doesn’t go far enough for some mainstream bioethicists. Where euthanasia is legal, they don’t see why organ procurement can’t also be the means of death for patients who want to donate. In other words, don’t just kill and then harvest; harvest to kill.”