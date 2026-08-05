MICHIGAN: “Those surveys showed Abdul El-Sayed winning the party’s Senate nomination in a walkover. Instead, Haley Stevens ran a close enough election that it’s still too close to call this morning.”
It shouldn’t be close at all.
MICHIGAN: “Those surveys showed Abdul El-Sayed winning the party’s Senate nomination in a walkover. Instead, Haley Stevens ran a close enough election that it’s still too close to call this morning.”
It shouldn’t be close at all.
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