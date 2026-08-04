HOW TO HANDLE DEMOCRATS WITH ANGER ISSUES:
🚨NEW: A Hawaiian man knocked out a Democratic congressional candidate with one punch after he allegedly threatened to shoot a woman at a Maui beach.
Police say Kirill Basin, 40, became enraged after a 61-year-old man asked him to lower his music.
Basin allegedly threatened to… pic.twitter.com/awddZb1aPz
— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 4, 2026
Related:
This is wild. Howard Bryant, the writer trying to smear Sophie Cunningham as "anti-trans and anti-black," was arrested for choking his white wife, then assaulting a police officer, and then blamed his arrest on — wait for it — racism. https://t.co/YBTmVpY39n pic.twitter.com/NnNi0LIzEJ
— Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 4, 2026