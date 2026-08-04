HOW TO HANDLE DEMOCRATS WITH ANGER ISSUES:

🚨NEW: A Hawaiian man knocked out a Democratic congressional candidate with one punch after he allegedly threatened to shoot a woman at a Maui beach.

Police say Kirill Basin, 40, became enraged after a 61-year-old man asked him to lower his music.

Basin allegedly threatened to… pic.twitter.com/awddZb1aPz

— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 4, 2026