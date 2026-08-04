SENDING YOUR KIDS TO PUBLIC SCHOOL IS PARENTAL MALPRACTICE: Government School Zero Tolerance Stupidity Marches On…This Time in Georgia. “Reports have recently surfaced that a Georgia six-year-old was suspended last spring after reportedly biting his sandwich into an ‘L shape’ and pointing it at another student. The student ‘was previously suspended for pointing a bottle of water at another student and making gun noises and also punished for drawing a pilgrim shooting a turkey … .'”

The school should be razed and its administrators sent to teach woodshop in a prison.