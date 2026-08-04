COLLEGES HAVE SPENT DECADES WRITING RULES THAT MAKE FREE SPEECH OPTIONAL: The good news is that the worst campus speech codes are finally retreating. FIRE’s “green light” schools have climbed from 8 in 2006 to 76 today, while “red light” schools have hit a record low. But nearly 70% still earn a “yellow light.” Progress, yes. Mission accomplished, no.
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