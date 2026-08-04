NO LIES DETECTED: When I was young, I used to think it was important for smart people to have grand visions about the future in order to plan well for it and avoid disasters. Now, I think many disasters are caused by smart people trying to think too much about the future, especially the far future, getting lost in mazes of their own imagination, and pushing the gullible (including themselves) towards bad decisions on the basis of false certainties.
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