MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Fauci’s follies — time to toss the ‘science is settled’ groupthink.

Fauci’s continuous four-decade tenure, unprecedented for an NIH institute director, gave him deep institutional knowledge, relationships across government, and high public visibility.

After so long in office, he had connections everywhere — and he used them with relish.

People who crossed him were unlikely to get funded; people who pleased him had a much better shot.

No wonder he saw himself as the embodiment of science itself.

But science isn’t something that people are; it’s something people do.. It’s a system in which hypotheses are tested, supported or falsified, and developed further.

And allowing one person, with all his human biases and weaknesses, to hold so much power over science for so long can only do that system harm.