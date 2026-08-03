HOW IT STARTED: Rosie O’Donnell Confirms Move to Ireland, Will Return to U.S. ‘When It’s Safe for All Citizens to Have Equal Rights.’

—People Magazine, March 11, 2025.

How it’s going: Rosie O’Donnell confirms Season 30 return to The View.

Rosie O’Donnell will be back on “The View” for Season 30.

The former co-host confirmed her return on Monday’s episode of the “Tangle With Kyle Ridley” podcast, saying she will take part in the show’s 30th-anniversary special.

The 64-year-old plans to take part “in whatever way they want” her “just as a guest.”

She added, “They’re bringing back all the hosts, I think. And, you know, I’m pretty proud of that show, what it’s become and how it really speaks to the people and to politics.”

O’Donnell, notably, co-hosted the ABC talk show for Seasons 10 and 18.

In addition to an infamous on-air spat with colleague Elisabeth Hasselbeck that led to her initial 2007 exit, the comedian had a “tense” dynamic with Whoopi Goldberg before her 2015 departure.

“I admired Whoopi, wanted to be on her team, had respect for her and I expected we would be like Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan passing the ball back and forth, shooting and leading the team to victory,” she recalled on Monday. “And that’s not exactly what happened.”