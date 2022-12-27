December 27, 2022

WHOOPI GOLDBERG REITERATES FALSE CLAIM THAT HOLOCAUST “WASN’T ORIGINALLY” ABOUT RACE:

Whoopi Goldberg is again receiving criticism for her false claims about the Holocaust. In an interview published with The Sunday Times of London on Saturday – the sixth day of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah – the actor and “The View” co-host reiterated her claims that the Holocaust “wasn’t originally” about race.

Goldberg first made the public statements on an episode of “The View” about 10 months ago, saying at the time that “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” but rather, “inhumanity to man.”

She later apologized and was suspended from the show for two weeks for her comments.

But she is now sticking to her claims.

In the interview with The Sunday Times, Goldberg – whose real name is Caryn Johnson and goes by a self-given name she has said comes from a Jewish relative – said there is division about whether Judaism is a race or a religion. That’s when the interviewer noted that to the Nazis, it was a race, hence the Holocaust, which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 6 million Jews.

“That’s the killer, isn’t it” Goldberg responded. “The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”

The interview then mentioned the Nazi-era laws that specifically targeted Jewish people. According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime issued more than 400 decrees and regulations against Jewish people in the first six years of his rule. The legislative actions started with limiting Jewish people’s participation in public life and within a few years, the Jewish population was segregated from other Germans and forced to identify themselves as Jewish.

And it wasn’t just forced upon those who practiced the religion. According to the Memorial Museum, it was also those who had Jewish grandparents, even those who had converted to Christianity.

Despite this, Goldberg insisted the Holocaust “wasn’t originally about race.”