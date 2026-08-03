THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION WAS NOT INEVITABLE, AND NEITHER IS THE REPUBLIC IT CREATED: Justice Neil Gorsuch discusses the courage behind the Declaration, the character required for self-government, and why every generation must learn the country’s history before it can carry its ideals forward.
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