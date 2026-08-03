THE NASHVILLE BOOK SCENE GOES JUDENFREI: ‘White. Blonde. Jew’ author says store canceled event amid backlash. “Just two days after Nashville bookstore Bell Bird Books issued a statement defending its book launch with “White. Blonde. Jew.” author Alyssa Rosenheck, the event now appears to have been cancelled. Rosenheck said in a statement on July 31 that Bell Bird Books cancelled the event days earlier amid ongoing social media backlash and calls to boycott the store. Critics said the event was promoting Zionism, the belief that the Jewish people have the right to the creation and protection of a sovereign state in Israel.”

So what if it is? Zionism is good, and this is supposed to be America. You can bet that the “Republicans banned books” people are okay with this, too.