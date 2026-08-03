AS FROM THE RISE AND FALL OF ROME WE SHOULD TAKE LESSONS: The Rise and Fall of Anthony Fauci.

The main lesson is that when such world-upending measures are being proposed each and every one of us should check the numbers and the facts. The reason I was the voice crying in the desert (with a few others, Roger among them, is that I looked at the numbers and the facts from the Diamond Princess and concluded “it’s a flu. Maybe a bad flu at most”. When I brought this up, people tried to make up reasons I was wrong which boiled down to “But the experts say”. Bah. Experts are corruptible and in this case corrupt. And probably engineering a psy-ops to cover a color revolution. But I read Heinlein in my formative years. I wish more people had.

“What are the facts? Again and again and again – what are the facts? Shun wishful thinking, ignore divine revelation, forget what “the stars foretell,” avoid opinion, care not what the neighbors think, never mind the unguessable “verdict of history” – what are the facts, and to how many decimal places? You pilot always into an unknown future; facts are your single clue. Get the facts!” ― Robert Heinlein