LEAD, FOLLOW, WORK, BUILD OR GET OUT OF THE WAY: “We aren’t voting our way out of this.” “There is no political solution.” “Fell for it again award.” “Lucy and the football.” If only the Left had adopted this mindset decades ago and stuck to agitating on college campuses or complaining in their little social circles.
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