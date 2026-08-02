AIR CONDITIONING FOR EVERYONE! German official calls for national heat action plan for 2027. Haha, just kidding. They seem more concerned with “tackling climate change,” which no doubt means further carbon emission reductions that will be a pimple on the ass of China’s increased emissions.
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