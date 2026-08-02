TDS HEADLINE OF THE YEAR: You just knew it would be from The New York Times because the Old Grey Lady is Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) Central. It goes like this: “In Trump’s Economy, Job Gains Go to Women. That’s Not an Entirely Good Thing.” Yes, it really does say women getting jobs is “not an entirely good thing.”

Posting a headline like that by the NYT is like tossing chum in the water, for the Issues & Insights crew. They may be swimming miles away, but they smell this TDS manifestation instantly and go for it. You can read the result here.