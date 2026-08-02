I SAID IT. THEY LOCKED DOWN THE COUNTRY SO THEY COULD HAVE THEIR COLOR REVOLUTION: “Fauci did his bit, played his part, and was lavishly rewarded by the press”: So how did a virus with a ~.02%-.04% mortality rate become 24/7 headline news? It became battle prep for the 2020 election steal.

In the blogs of the left leading up to the Covidiocy it was all about “if only we could crash the economy.” So, they did. Also because the press in the rest of the world amplifies our press, they locked down the world. Killed millions of people indirectly. All for their political coup.