A FRIEND OF A FRIEND: Alyte Online, a cyberpunk noir tragedy of love, loss, revenge, and collapse. Set in the city of Cartesia, where everything and everyone is observed, the canonical story descends into a criminal underworld with prohibition-era human upgrades in illegal speakeasies, human harvesters, and a terrifying living myth awakening in the depths. At the center of it all, Alyte. Suffering through grief and searching for answers. An excavation of a world, her identity, and the boundary between what is witnessed and what remains unseen.
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