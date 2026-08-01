STACY MCCAIN: “Family Demands Answers.” “Say hello to Bryan Axel Ramirez Gomez and, while you’re at it, go ahead and say good-bye, because young Mr. Gomez shuffled off this mortal coil in February, after deciding to start a shootout with police in Elkhart, Indiana, which lasted only three seconds. . . . In this case, despite Gomez having the tactical advantage of firing the first shot, the two cops between them fired 10 shots in three seconds, and scored three hits. The officers were justified, and as for the ‘family demands answer,’ well, they got their answer — not the one they wanted. There won’t be any wrongful death lawsuit. Ben Crump won’t be showing up.”

Plus: “Superior marksmanship by cops may seem like an unfair advantage to criminals who lose shootouts, but it’s not brutality.”