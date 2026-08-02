GOOD THING HUMAN BEINGS DIDN’T EXIST YET I GUESS: Dinosaur-killing asteroid may have caused firestorms 17 times hotter than the thermal limit lethal to humans.
And how’s that space program coming along? Because there will be a next time.
GOOD THING HUMAN BEINGS DIDN’T EXIST YET I GUESS: Dinosaur-killing asteroid may have caused firestorms 17 times hotter than the thermal limit lethal to humans.
And how’s that space program coming along? Because there will be a next time.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.