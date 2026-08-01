GOOD: A Fifth Circuit Case Could Jeopardize the Feds’ Commerce Clause Grip on Guns. “The court has agreed to rehear United States v. Squire en banc, reopening a major fight over whether Congress can use the Commerce Clause to criminalize firearm possession simply because a gun or ammunition once moved in interstate commerce. The Fifth Circuit’s rehearing order even drew a warning from Judge Stephen Higginson that the court had ‘welcomed the possibility’ of holding that Congress’ Commerce Clause power can’t support § 922(g).”