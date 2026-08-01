MY DOC IS SUSPICIOUS OF THIS CHANGE: Considering statins? New US cholesterol guidelines may change your decision. “An estimated 21.5 million additional adults in the United States may now be eligible for statins under updated cholesterol treatment guidelines, according to a new study. The researchers aimed to estimate how many adults in the US would be considered eligible for statin therapy under the new 2026 blood cholesterol guidelines issued by the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology and nine partnering medical societies, compared with the previous 2018 guidelines.”