THE 21ST CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT AS I’D PLANNED: A 4,000-year-old disease is on the rise in this state thanks to armadillos. “Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, is an illness many often relegate to the history books. Florida, however, has recorded 17 infections this year as of July 18, according to state health data. Of the 174 cases recorded nationwide in 2025, 36 occurred in the state, including 27 that were contracted locally rather than abroad.”