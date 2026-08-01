HAHA:

Maine Dems Explain They Can Either Do 'No Rape' Or 'No Incest' But Not Both https://t.co/Hesc3tCv0B — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 1, 2026

Related:

Let’s take it from the top again. Here’s the Democrat lineup going into the midterms: – A diagnosed-bipolar Asian chick with a history of self-harm who’s been institutionalized in a psychiatric ward and overdosed on lithium, and wants to get rid of Thanksgiving. – A guy who… pic.twitter.com/OrYfvmwST6 — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) August 1, 2026

Plus: