HAHA:
Maine Dems Explain They Can Either Do 'No Rape' Or 'No Incest' But Not Both https://t.co/Hesc3tCv0B
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 1, 2026
Related:
Let’s take it from the top again. Here’s the Democrat lineup going into the midterms:
– A diagnosed-bipolar Asian chick with a history of self-harm who’s been institutionalized in a psychiatric ward and overdosed on lithium, and wants to get rid of Thanksgiving.
– A guy who… pic.twitter.com/OrYfvmwST6
— Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) August 1, 2026
Plus:
This might be the strongest piece Bill Maher has ever made.
The communists are here. They’re actually here. Right now. Taking power.
What are we going to do about it? https://t.co/Wuy6gUXOjw
— InfantryDort (@infantrydort) August 1, 2026