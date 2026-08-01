BRINGING BACK DRESS CODES: Alabama’s Tuskegee University demands students wear business suits, bans certain headwear in controversial new dress code.. “Dressing appropriately for class, meetings, and professional settings is not ‘White culture’ or an erasure of heritage. It is adult competence. Millions of Black professionals have long understood this without drama.”
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