WHEN REALITY BITES ANTHONY FAUCI: He took the Fifth 119 times in response to questions a Senate panel about statements and actions he took from 2014 to January 2025, a period covered by the presidential pardon Anthony Fauci got from Joe Biden. But Fauci’s evasions, misrepresentations and outright lies are catching up with him, as I report on PJ Media, and that presidential pardon won’t help him if and when Florida’s Attorney General hauls Fauci into state court.