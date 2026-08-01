HERE’S THE REAL REASON DEMS LOVE OBAMACARE SUBSIDIES: It’s called campaign cash and its worth hundreds of millions of dollars in contributions to Democrats in Congress by the biggest health insurance companies.

As I explain today on Substack, those subsidies, by the way, generated $27 billion in federal tax dollars going to those same companies who in turn wrote beacoup checks to their Democratic friends. Let’s see now, does such an arrangement qualify as a conflict-of-interest, a con game, or just pure political corruption?

You haven’t heard a word about this from the Mainstream Media, but, boy, are we all going to hear from now till Election day in November about how terrible are President Donald Trump and (all but four) Senate Republicans because they allowed the temporary Obamacare insurance subsidies to expire as scheduled on the last day of December 2025.