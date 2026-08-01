INVESTIGATE THEIR FINANCES.
Read that again; Republicans are the ones blocking this. https://t.co/WNACYZb22O
— Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 1, 2026
INVESTIGATE THEIR FINANCES.
Read that again; Republicans are the ones blocking this. https://t.co/WNACYZb22O
— Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 1, 2026
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