THIS IS FAIR: I’m sorry Roon, I have great respect for you, but in both of the incident reports in question, even if we take them on face value, which I have a great deal of difficulty doing, the description is one of raging incompetence, with no real IDS logging in place, with terrible sandboxing far worse than normal industry standards, with no one actually paying attention to what is going on, with no compensating controls.
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