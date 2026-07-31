IT’S FUNNY BECAUSE IT’S TRUE:
Spaniards Horrified To See Their Country Turning Into Minnesota https://t.co/5mxIQrf5h0
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 31, 2026
IT’S FUNNY BECAUSE IT’S TRUE:
Spaniards Horrified To See Their Country Turning Into Minnesota https://t.co/5mxIQrf5h0
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 31, 2026
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