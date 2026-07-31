MAYBE MOROCCO COULD BUILD CALIFORNIA’S HIGH-SPEED RAIL: Issues & Insights notes that a mere seven years after it was launched, the first section of Morocco’s 200-mph bullet train became operational in 2018.

California’s “safe, convenient, affordable” high-speed rail project was first approved by voters in 2008. Here we are almost two decades later and “California’s high-speed rail has not been safe nor convenient nor affordable nor a reliable alternative — because it doesn’t exist. It is probably a couple of decades behind schedule, the first usable track has yet to be laid. The cost has risen sharply since voters fell for the lies and might reach as high as an inconceivable $231 billion.”

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