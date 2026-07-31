BRENDAN O’NEILL: The invasion of Ceuta must be the final nail in the coffin of globalism. “For make no mistake – our rulers’ abandonment of our borders is a direct attack on us. They’re essentially saying there is nothing about the Spanish way of life or the British way of life that is worth defending. Your country, your communities, your history, your citizenship, your welfare state – it is all so spectacularly worthless that it isn’t even worth putting a fence around it to protect it from people from foreign lands. What the globalist elites depict as kindness to foreigners is in truth a savage assault on the rights and dignity of citizens. Enough is enough. Stop the boats. Fortify the borders. Save nationhood from these nihilists disguised as altruists.”

They are not spineless, they are complicit. They are not surrendering, they are cooperating.