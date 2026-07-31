IF DATA REPUBLICAN DIDN’T EXIST WE’D HAVE TO INVENT HER: Here’s why they were so desperate to cover up the lab leak: The 2003 SARS outbreak exposed how outdated WHO’s disease rules were, since the old International Health Regulations only covered a few named diseases. In response, the World Health Assembly launched a revision process.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.