WORSE THAN INFANTILE NONSENSE. IT’S POISONING BY STORY: These guys have a game they play where they propose the worst solutions imaginable, and if you reject their solutions, they act like you have no plan to defeat the Left at all. I’ve read your idiot manifesto, Charles. Your plan calls for us to lose on purpose, to accelerate the destruction of the United States, kick off a civil war, and somehow build something better from the ashes. Other solutions from your tribe include burning the Constitution and installing a new Franco. It’s all infantile nonsense.

X-cancel.

Look, movies and the media and even “historians’ have sold us on the idea a lot of things are inevitable. They’re not. For each “this worked” there are a million outcomes that are unimaginably bad.