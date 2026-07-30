FIRST OBAMA’S CHEF, NOW THIS:

MAJOR BREAKING: MA Medical Examiner officially rules death of woman found dead in home owned by Rep Pressley’s ex-con husband, a HOMICIDE The victim was identified as Yoseliani Ann Marte Ocasio, 18 Let me repeat A MURDER VICTIM WAS FOUND IN A SITTING REP’S HUSBAND’S HOME pic.twitter.com/qmpZ7Kr88x — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2026