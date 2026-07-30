FIRST OBAMA’S CHEF, NOW THIS:
MAJOR BREAKING: MA Medical Examiner officially rules death of woman found dead in home owned by Rep Pressley’s ex-con husband, a HOMICIDE
The victim was identified as Yoseliani Ann Marte Ocasio, 18
Let me repeat
A MURDER VICTIM WAS FOUND IN A SITTING REP’S HUSBAND’S HOME pic.twitter.com/qmpZ7Kr88x
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2026
This is 18-year-old Yoseliani Ann Marte Ocasio
She was found murdered in a home owned by Rep Ayanna Pressley’s ex-con husband
You probably won’t see this is the leftist media pic.twitter.com/gtisksMvIW
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 31, 2026