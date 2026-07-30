THESE DAYS “FAR RIGHT” JUST MEANS “RIGHT.”
Reminder…
Just a week before the invasion of Spain she called Elon’s (normal people’s) position on immigration “far right”. pic.twitter.com/3L8zkAlWH4
— C3 (@C_3C_3) July 30, 2026
THESE DAYS “FAR RIGHT” JUST MEANS “RIGHT.”
Reminder…
Just a week before the invasion of Spain she called Elon’s (normal people’s) position on immigration “far right”. pic.twitter.com/3L8zkAlWH4
— C3 (@C_3C_3) July 30, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.