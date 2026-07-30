WORST-KEPT SECRET ON THE PLANET: Airplane seats really are getting smaller. “And here’s the other part, seats have been getting smaller at the same time passengers have also been getting larger.”
Well, Leon certainly is.
WORST-KEPT SECRET ON THE PLANET: Airplane seats really are getting smaller. “And here’s the other part, seats have been getting smaller at the same time passengers have also been getting larger.”
Well, Leon certainly is.
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