JUST ASSIGN HIM A BODYGUARD FROM THE SD: Jewish Democrat AG Won’t Attend Party’s Convention Due To Safety Concerns.
Why are any Jews still Democrats?
JUST ASSIGN HIM A BODYGUARD FROM THE SD: Jewish Democrat AG Won’t Attend Party’s Convention Due To Safety Concerns.
Why are any Jews still Democrats?
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