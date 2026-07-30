IT’S NO BUSINESS OF COMMIES HOW MUCH MONEY PRODUCTIVE CITIZENS HAVE: Abdul El-Sayed, Who Said Trump Tax Bill Benefited ‘Folks Who Don’t Really Need More Money,’ Claimed $26,000 Trump Tax Deduction: The Senate hopeful took advantage of the qualified business income deduction, a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that Republicans extended in 2025.
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