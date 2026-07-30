CATCHING UP WITH 1998: CENTCOM Just Noticing Troop Cell Phones Are a Problem. “This full-blown drooling idiot soldier has a video of the entire inside of his command hut, makes sure he gets shots of all the desks and monitors as he’s swinging on his protective gear at a run. With sirens blaring, he throws open the door to charge outside into the darkness and proceeds to show anyone watching how to get to the bunker and how it, too, is protected from incoming. And this soldier, of the tiny, TINY brain, thought this was a good thing to load to social media for the world to see.”