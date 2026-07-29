KIRA DAVIS ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Why do they all have the same glasses? Liberal white women, big glasses, and the legend of Clipboard Karen. “I’ve said it about the weird Antifa looks – blue hair, septum rings, bad skin – and I’ll say it now. This is a uniform. The reason all the worst (public-facing) women look like this is because it’s a uniform. The colorful hair and the nose rings are the rioter-class uniform. The blond corporate cut and the oversized black, square glasses are the manager-class uniform. Same army, different ranks.”