THIS:
My biggest takeaway from this Fauci stuff is that we aren't mad enough.
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) July 29, 2026
Torches and pitchforks.
THIS:
My biggest takeaway from this Fauci stuff is that we aren't mad enough.
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) July 29, 2026
Torches and pitchforks.
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