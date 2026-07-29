IT’S BEEN LIKE THIS FOR A LONG TIME, AND IT’S TRENDING WORSE: If you love your kids, get them off public (and most private) schools and if it’s at all possible homeschool them. My story about pulling our son out of NC public schools to homeschool him reached far more people than I expected.
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