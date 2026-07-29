IT VINDICATES WHAT I SAW IN COLORADO ELECTIONS IN 2012: NJ Republican says motor voter scandal vindicates years of election integrity warnings, pushes for legislative probe. State Sen. Kristin Corrado argues officials dismissed concerns about New Jersey’s automatic voter registration system and is urging a comprehensive audit of the state’s voter rolls.

And seriously, in the name of all that’s holy, who thought allowing people to register to vote without proof of citizenship or sometimes without proof of identity was a good thing? I can’t explain this to my foreign relatives, who have decided there must be something else going on, because the idea is so bizarrely stupid. Even they don’t do that, and let me tell you–