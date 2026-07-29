July 29, 2026

IT VINDICATES WHAT I SAW IN COLORADO ELECTIONS IN 2012:  NJ Republican says motor voter scandal vindicates years of election integrity warnings, pushes for legislative probe.

And seriously, in the name of all that’s holy, who thought allowing people to register to vote without proof of citizenship or sometimes without proof of identity was a good thing? I can’t explain this to my foreign relatives, who have decided there must be something else going on, because the idea is so bizarrely stupid. Even they don’t do that, and let me tell you–

Posted at 4:00 am by Sarah Hoyt