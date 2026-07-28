HAHA:
Perfect 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OuiFwicCt9
— Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) July 29, 2026
Not as good as Tony Soprano’s version in general, but it fits this setting perfectly.
HAHA:
Perfect 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OuiFwicCt9
— Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) July 29, 2026
Not as good as Tony Soprano’s version in general, but it fits this setting perfectly.
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