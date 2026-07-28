IT’S NEWS WHEN A NETWORK COVERS THE NEWS NOWADAYS:
Hats off to @bariweiss and CBS
This is news
And yet it doesn’t read like it was sanitized by the DNC https://t.co/CcrfVYHVW2
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 28, 2026
Related:
Perhaps surprisingly, both the New York Times and the Washington Post have now published articles on the Fauci diaries. Unsurprisingly, both are complete whitewashes. They sanitize his record and reduce the criticism to the suggestion that he may have been a little too…
— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 28, 2026
Plus:
If Anthony Fauci comes before my committee tomorrow and perjures himself, his preemptive pardon from Joe Biden will not protect him. https://t.co/RxR3SrDNsQ
— Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 28, 2026
And: