IT’S NEWS WHEN A NETWORK COVERS THE NEWS NOWADAYS:

And yet it doesn’t read like it was sanitized by the DNC https://t.co/CcrfVYHVW2

Related:

Perhaps surprisingly, both the New York Times and the Washington Post have now published articles on the Fauci diaries. Unsurprisingly, both are complete whitewashes. They sanitize his record and reduce the criticism to the suggestion that he may have been a little too…

— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 28, 2026