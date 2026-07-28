BELIEVABLE:
Fauci Asks China To Engineer New Virus That Just Kills Rand Paul https://t.co/zfEbTtqybi
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 28, 2026
BELIEVABLE:
Fauci Asks China To Engineer New Virus That Just Kills Rand Paul https://t.co/zfEbTtqybi
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 28, 2026
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